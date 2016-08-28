'Armed and dangerous' man still on the run

The search is continuing for an "armed and dangerous" Northland man on the run after allegedly firing a shot at police.

Joshua Mason Kite, 33, who is wanted on a parole recall warrant, allegedly crashed his car and fired at two chasing police officers in Kensington, in Whangarei, on Friday morning before fleeing in a vehicle he stole from two people.

Police searched a property at Kaiwaka on Sunday and cleared the property without finding Kite, who is believed to have links to the Wellington, Auckland and Northland areas.

Officers say any sightings of Kite should be reported to police immediately.

Detective Inspector Kevin Burke says the search is an extensive one.

Staff from four districts, Northland, Waitemata, Auckland City and Counties Manukau, are looking for the Kite, who is believed to be in possession of a firearm.

"This remains a fluid investigation and we are now casting our enquiries into the greater Auckland area," he said on Friday.

Kite is described as in his late 30s, about 183cm tall and with brown curly hair.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt with white writing and a brown zip up hoodie.

The statement from police was released this evening after armed police swooped on several streets in Northland.

A ONE News reporter said he heard loud bangs while standing near a police cordon at 6.50pm on Brown Rd.

Sam Kelway said it was unclear if these were gunshots, tear gas or some other source.

Police vehicles were seen leaving the scene about 7.45pm.

Police are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact their local police or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.