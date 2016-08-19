Reporter 'hurt' after Michael Phelps shut him down on live TV

Before, during, and just after his time in Rio for the Olympics, Michael Phelps was everywhere, seemingly granting every interview.

He knows he’s the face of American swimming – heck, he’s one of the faces of the entire American team at the Games – and let’s be honest, it doesn’t hurt his brand to be in front of the cameras.

But now his time at the Olympics are over, and Phelps, rightfully, just wants a little downtime with his young family.

Too bad one Phoenix television station had other plans.

KTVK’s Good Morning Arizona program decided to show up at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Wednesday morning and surprise Phelps, his fiancee Nicole Johnson and their infant son, Boomer, with a reporter and cameraman as they were walking through the terminal.

While live on air reporter Marc Liverman asked the swimmer how it felt to be back home.

The 31-year-old swimmer, who won his 23rd gold medal in Rio, quickly told reporter Marc Liverman it felt good to be home.

But the most decorated Olympian of all time was in no mood to answer any more questions.

When Liverman continued to follow Phelps through the terminal, the swimmer told him: "I'm not answering any questions, guys."

"If you could give me that space while I'm trying to get my family home and safe I would appreciate that," Phelps said.

While Johnson walked ahead with their son, Phelps told the reporter to contact his agent to schedule an interview.

"I appreciate you guys coming, but I'm trying to get my family home safe and that's what matters the most," he said. "Thank you for understanding."

Liverman congratulated Phelps on his Olympic performance before turning back to Good Morning Arizona anchors, Scott Pasmore and Tess Rafols, who were in the studio.

"Some people might say, well, that wasn't very nice, but you've got to understand this guy gets mobbed probably every day of his life," Pasmore told his viewers.

Liverman told DailyMail.com he respected Phelps' reasoning and understood that he had just traveled a long way from Rio.

But he said Phelps is a public figure and had to be expecting a media presence of some sort at the airport when he arrived home.

He said he was taken aback and was surprised he didn't stop and take at least one or two questions.

"I don’t think what we did was bad," said Liverman. "This is my job. I’m a journalist and my job is to ask questions and to be there and to get the story. I think we were polite. Once he said he didn’t want to answer any questions I might have asked one more question as he turned to look at us and that was really it."

Liverman said he didn't approach Phelps again.

"We gave him his space like he asked for," said Liverman, adding that he had "a tremendous amount of respect for Phelps".

"He’s been my hero since he started swimming, so in that way it hurts a bit," he told the Daily Mail.