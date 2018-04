Rookie batter Ji-Man Choi got the silent treatment from his teammates after hitting the first home run of his career.

During the Rangers v Angels game on Monday night (US time), Los Angeles Angels rookie Choi returned to the dug out after hitting a homer, to find none of his teammates really cared that much.

Choi took the snub brilliantly, high-fiving imaginary, supportive teammates.

Check out the hilarious incident in the video above.