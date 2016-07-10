Rider punches Tour de France spectator

A Tour de France spectator learned the hard way that you never get too close to riders, after copping a punch from Chris Froome.

Clearly not impressed with where the over-enthusiastic fan was in relation to the peleton, the British rider threw out an arm and clocked him across the head.

The man spun away in disbelief while Froome pedaled away up the hill, as if nothing had happened.

The incident clearly didn’t affect the defending champion who went on to claim an impressive win on stage eight to take the yellow leader’s jersey.