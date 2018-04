Meet the inspirational Krystal Cantu.

The one-armed weightlifter inspiring millions

After losing her right arm in a car crash years ago, Cantu did not let the setback waver her ambition, getting back in the gym just three weeks after the accident.

She continued to train and lift weights with one arm and can now lift more with one arm, than she ever could with two.

Her unbelievable motivation and persistence has seen her inspire million on social media