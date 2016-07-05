Steven Adams to slam dunk combined NZ Rugby player earnings

Kiwi NBA superstar Steven Adams could be set to earn more money in four years than the combined total New Zealand's rugby players make in three.

Steven Adams to cash-in following Kevin Durant's exit

Adams, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is currently earning $NZ3.15 million per season.

But with the Thunder's salary cap opening up due to recent the departure of star player Kevin Durant, and Adams' star rising in the professional ranks, the high-flying Kiwi is projected to earn at least NZ$22 to NZ$44 million per season.

This means Adams will most likely slam dunk the combined earnings of the NZ Rugby player pool, which is currently worth NZ$121 million across a three year period.

NZME has reported that a player with less than six years' experience in the NBA could fetch upwards of NZ$30 million.

Everyone searching for the tiniest bit of KD free agency news. Steven Adams just gonna "flick him a text" pic.twitter.com/3w0recDRAM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 29, 2016

If Adams manages to lock in a similar deal, he will be well on his way to earning around the same amount of money over the course of his four year contract as the entire New Zealand Rugby player pool does over three.

RELATED STORIES:

Durant confirms Golden State move

Steven Adams joins All Blacks for training session

Steven Adams' mini-me fan goes viral

Adams becomes a restricted free agent at the end of next season which will allow other teams to offer him contracts. But it is expected that the Oklahoma City Thunder will match any offers, and possibly offer more if need be, to retain him.

"He's going to get paid no matter what," American sports radio and TV personality Dan Dibley told The Crowd Goes Wild Breakfast on Tuesday.

"I think Oklahoma City's going to open up the bank account, and he'll end up staying there."

If Steven Adams receives a four-year max contract in 2017, he'll earn about the same as the entire NZR player pool ($121m over three years). — Kris Shannon (@kshanz) July 2, 2016

The NBA's salary cap for the 2016-17 season has been set at US$94.1 million, and it could rise as high as US$110 million at the end of next season.

RELATED VIDEO: