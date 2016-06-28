Things often get heated on the sporting field, but two baseball teams took it to a whole new level after a wild mass brawl erupted during a game.

Crazy scenes as mass brawl erupts at baseball game

The Memphis Redbirds hosted the New Orleans Zephyrs in Minor League baseball when an incident happened during the fifth inning that triggered the ugly scenes.

Players and officials from both sides huddled near the pitcher’s mound swinging punches as other players ran from deep in the outfield to get in on the action.

Just when it seemed like the fight had stopped, a Zephyrs player ran all the way from his bullpen and punched another player on the head, sparking a renewed period of chaos.

Five players and the Zephyrs manager were ejected from the game.