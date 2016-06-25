Reporter cops drenching in wild post-game celebrations

A baseball reporter felt the full force of a celebratory Gatorade shower after being caught in the cross-fire following a dramatic victory.

Reporter cops brunt of wild post-game celebrations

NESN's Guerin Austin was interviewing Boston Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts, who had just saved his side from a disastrous sweep against the Chicago White Sox with a game-winning hit.

While Austin and Bogaerts discussed his walk-off hit, Red Sox players crept up behind him and dumped a cooler of Gatorade over his head.

The only problem was majority of the liquid missed Bogaerts and hit Austin, the former beauty queen left wringing blue fluid from her hair as she stood dripping from head to toe.

But with all the professionalism in the world, she pressed on with the interview.

"How refreshing does that feel?" she jokingly asked.