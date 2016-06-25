Umpire Paul Emmel sustained a scary injury while he was working the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics.

Umpire suffers nasty injury in freak MLB accident

The Angels' Jefry Marte was pinch hitting with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and took a big swing on the first offering from Athletics reliever Sean Doolittle.

On the back-end of the swing, Marte let go of the bat, and it was at just the right angle to nail home plate umpire Paul Emmel right on the top of his head. Emmel hit the deck, and Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt called for the trainers right away.

This wasn't a small injury. As soon as Emmel pulled off his mask you could see he had a large gash on his head that was freely bleeding.

Yikes. After a large, gauzy pad was held to the wound, Emmel was helped off the field and third base umpire Quinn Wolcott came in to call the final out. Thankfully, there was positive news about Emmel after the game.

Just saw the home plate ump Paul Emmel he's up & doing well after getting hit in the head, he's now on his way 2 the hospital 2 get stitches — Alex Curry (@Alex_Curry) June 24, 2016

Whew. Stitches aren't nothing, of course, but that injury could have been so much worse. Thank goodness Emmel is doing well.

