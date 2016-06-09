Snoop Dogg nearly takes out cameraman with awful first pitch

Like most things involving the 2016 San Diego Padres, the first pitch thrown out Wednesday by famed rapper Snoop Dogg at Petco Park was a bit of an embarrassment.

It wasn't quite 50 Cent level of embarrassment, but what celebrity first pitches really are? Snoop's almost took some innocent bystanders, though, and certainly was not a strike..

Yep. That's not good. He's done the first-pitch thing a few times in the past and done fine. But this was a big ol' nope. In terms of the disappointing moments of Snoop's career, it has to rank somewhere around that horrible sophomore album of his (seriously, who even likes "Tha Doggfather").

Credit to Snoop, though, he played it off smoothly, laughing and having a good time. It's the same fun-loving attitude that's kept him relevant in hip-hop for nearly a quarter of a century — despite only dropping a hot verse every couple years.

