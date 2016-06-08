A new advertising campaign from adidas has come under fire after the company spelt Colombia wrong when revealing the latest team kit for the South American country's national football team.

'It's Colombia, NOT Columbia': Adidas ad campaign misspells country's name. Photo: adidas

Printing "Columbia" in place of "Colombia" in the latest Copa América ad campaign, social media users were quick to flare up at the sportswear giant's startling typo.

The advertising imagery, made for the Copa America tournament by the German company, features stars such as Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

The unfortunate oversight by adidas has come under intense scrutiny. And none more so than from the brand's intended target audience: Colombians.

Picking up on the error, the 'It's Colombia, NOT Columbia' Facebook page posted a heartfelt message to adidas, as well as their 29,706 followers.

"Dear adidas, on behalf of Faustino "El Tino" Asprilla and 48M Colombians please remember: ‪#‎ItsColombiaNOTColumbia‬ [sic]," the page's latest post read.

Many Colombians were quick to assert their response to the issue.

"Adidas. Aren't you receiving enough $$$$ from our country to make such a basic mistake ? Respect please!" Juan Carlos Murcia Andrade said.

"The government of Colombia call themselves "Colombia" on their English speaking websites - so that is what should be used internationally," David Mitchell added.

"Why we don't forget ADIDAS for the mistake and in exchange asked them to donate to educate illiterate kids in COLOMBIA. Dear ADIDAS if you are reading take into consideration this gesture," Angela Torres suggested.

Adidas are yet to release a statement surrounding the faux pas.

RELATED VIDEO: