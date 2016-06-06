As most of us were fleeing the massive storms that battered Australia's east coast over the weekend, a group of big wave surfers' eyes lit up.

'Borderline insanity': Surfers make the most of wild weather

Red Bull hastily organised their Cape Fear contest on Monday after forecasters anticipated huge waves at Cape Solander in Sydney's Botany Bay.

Sixteen surfers took part in the event, featuring waves of more than six metres breaking perilously close to rocks.

Several competitors suffered heavy wipeouts before conditions became too dangerous to continue.

Well-known big wave rider Justen Allport suffered a nasty gash to the head and had to be taken to hospital.

"I think everyone in the event would agree this is the biggest the Cape has ever been surfed," Blake Thornton said.

"Even though I got absolutely smashed, at the end of the battle it's going to be a surf I remember for a long time, with one great wave and one of the worst wipeouts I've ever had."

Allport is leading the event from Russell Bierke and Evan Faulks after day one.