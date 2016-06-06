Transgender high school athlete Nattaphon Wangyot has caused a stir in the US after competing against female rivals despite being born a male.

Rivals cry foul after losing out to transgender athlete

Wangyot, who self-identifies as female, won All-State honours after coming fifth and third in the 100m and 200m in Alaska.

The Senior is reportedly the first male to compete against females in the state's history, and some of her competitors are not happy about it.

One girl who missed out on a spot because of Wangyot, claimed the competition wasn't a level playing field.

"I'm glad that this person is comfortable with who they are and they're able to be happy in who they are," she told a local CBS station.

"But I don't think it's, competitively, completely 100 percent fair."

Members of the Alaskan Family Council, protested outside the stadium.

"It is not fair and it's not right for our female athletes," one of the protestors said.

"And we have a responsibility to protect our girls who have worked really hard and are working towards college scholarships."

Alaska School Activity Association executive director Billy Strickland said they left the decision of athletes competing in gender-specific events up individual schools.

South African runner Caster Semenya was subject to gender testing in 2009 following her victory at the World Championships.