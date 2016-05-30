News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win

Maniac's world-first bmx staircase backflip

7Sport /

Some people walk down stairs one at a time holding onto the rail. Others launch off the top and backflip down the staircase on a BMX.

Maniac's world-first bmx staircase backflip

Maniac's world-first bmx staircase backflip

Well not others in fact, but Kenneth Tencio does.

This ballsy stunt is believed to be a world first as the Costa Rican flipped over the 1 stairs in his hometown of Los Lagos de Heredia.

The backflip in all its glory. Pic: Red Bull

"I heard about the trick for the first time from my friend Lou Uba around five years ago, this is when I couldn't even control a backflip on a ramp," said the 21 year-old.

"After a few years I’ve gotten better, especially on backflips and I’ve been trying to push the limits, after watching Dave Mirra dropping it from a ramp."

"Backflipping down a set of stairs has been joked about for years, but never seemed like a realistic possibility until now,” said BMX expert Kyle Carlson.

"Kenneth Tencio's riding knows no boundaries and, if you've been following his high rate of progression, it was pretty obvious that he was the man who could bring this one to life. This is a perfect, completely straight flip!"

Kenneth Tencio and his world first. Pic: Red Bull

Back To Top