Some people walk down stairs one at a time holding onto the rail. Others launch off the top and backflip down the staircase on a BMX.

Maniac's world-first bmx staircase backflip

Well not others in fact, but Kenneth Tencio does.

This ballsy stunt is believed to be a world first as the Costa Rican flipped over the 1 stairs in his hometown of Los Lagos de Heredia.

"I heard about the trick for the first time from my friend Lou Uba around five years ago, this is when I couldn't even control a backflip on a ramp," said the 21 year-old.

"After a few years I’ve gotten better, especially on backflips and I’ve been trying to push the limits, after watching Dave Mirra dropping it from a ramp."

"Backflipping down a set of stairs has been joked about for years, but never seemed like a realistic possibility until now,” said BMX expert Kyle Carlson.

"Kenneth Tencio's riding knows no boundaries and, if you've been following his high rate of progression, it was pretty obvious that he was the man who could bring this one to life. This is a perfect, completely straight flip!"