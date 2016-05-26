Downhill skateboarding is inherently dangerous. And the consequences of said risk are incredibly painful.

Downhill skateboarder's horror faceplant

This is what that pain looks like.

Josh Neuman is a Californian downhill rider with style to burn.

But even with his smooth lines and expertise, if you get a bout of the wobbles you are going down.

And going down hard, the road meeting your face with brutal force.

Hats off to the charger though, who jumps up, dusts himself off and carries on his merry way.

And something a bit more light-hearted:

And not so much, again: