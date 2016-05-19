Every outfielder will tell you that being aware of their surroundings is an important part of their job. That's because every ballpark varies in some way from its counterparts, whether it's the way the wind plays, to the ballpark's dimensions, to the hazards that await them if they get too close to a wall or bullpen.

Baseballer crashes through fence to take brilliant catch

That presents a challenge that many fans don't typically consider when watching a game. But it's something all fans should consider after seeing this crazy play from an independent league exhibition game.

Cameron Monger of the Sioux Falls Canaries did everything very well on this play from a baseball perspective. He read the ball off the bat. He got a terrific jump. Then he ran a long way to make a terrific catch to take away extra bases from the St. Paul Saints. It was beautiful.

Unfortunately though, he forgot one little detail. He forgot to ask if someone locked the bullpen door. After completing the catch, he quickly and painfully got the answer as he crashed completely through it.

Fortunately, bruises were the extent of his injuries, but it again proves the hazards of the job and the importance of everyone being aware of what's going on.

The great play was reminiscent of this similar incident in Australia last year:

