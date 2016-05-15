Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina scored a perfect 10 with this gnarly trick at the Rio Pro, with some claiming it's the sport's first-ever back flip.

Is this surfing's first-ever competition back flip?

Medina stole the show in the one-to-two metre waves when he landed the flip rotation in his comfortable win over compatriot Alex Ribeiro.

No one has ever pulled off a back flip in competition, and many pundits believe Medina managed to do so, but others weren't so sure.

Fantastic inverted spin from Gabriel Medina but since he's on his side through half the rotation, it's definitely #NotABackflip. #OiRioPro — Dave Mailman (@Dave_Mailman) May 14, 2016

That was pretty cool @gabriel1medina two huge moves including a giant backside reverse thing for the 10 pic.twitter.com/9mXfhuQFUj — Wavescape (@WavescapeSA) May 14, 2016

Australia's world No.7 Julian Wilson was eliminated by Hawaii's Dusty Payne while Aussies Josh Kerr, Adrian Buchan and top-ranked Matt Wilkinson were also knocked out.