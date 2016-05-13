Relay team wins race using high jump bar instead of baton

The baton exchange is the most vital part of a relay race, so this high school team thought they'd make things easier for themselves.
The members of the B-team at Fairfax High School in Virginia thought it would be funny to go out on Senior Night by running with a high jump bar rather than a standard baton.
"We wanted to do something fun and just have a blast that night," said Te'Ona Witherspoon, a senior on the Fairfax track team.
"And we were just like, 'What's something different that other teams don't really do?’ And we were like, 'Let's run a 4×1 with a pole.'
Incredibly, the girls won with their final runner taking the lead down the straight.