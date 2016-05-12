The anchor of the 4x100m is your quarterback of the track and field world.

High school kid's huge kick blitzes relay race

And this kid from Arizona’s Seton Catholic, Luke Zuluaga will no doubt be striding through the halls in his letterman jacket taking high fives from the boys and furtive glances from the cheerleaders after this run.

How’s the kick on him?

Coming into the final baton change in a well-back fifth Zuluaga turns on the afterburners and mows down the rest of the field to take the honours on the line.

Cracking finish.

'Holy smokes' is right, as one of the parents screams at the finish.

Clear eyes, full heart….

If only these people had been commentating this race. Imagine: