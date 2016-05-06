Baseballer can't make catch so hugs fan instead

Detriot Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has an interesting relationship with Cleveland Indians fans. Last year 'Miggy' gave his bat, batting gloves and a ball to a young Cleveland fan who had been trash-talking him earlier in the game. Nice guy, right?

Well, he embraced another Indians fan on Friday in a very different way.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cabrera gave chase to a foul ball off Juan Uribe's bat. When he got to the seats, Miggy saw it was out of reach. So as he hit the brakes, he decided to hug the closest Indians fan.

Pay close attention to the moment the fan realizes a very large man is hugging him and his reaction. He goes from "WTF?" to "OMG!" real quick. It's pretty great.

