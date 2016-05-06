Baseballer takes great catch, fan takes even better selfie

Yesterday we brought you what we believed was the coolest stadium selfie ever taken, but today a fan may have gone one better.

Baseballer takes unbelievable catch, fan takes unbelievable selfie

A fan at Marlins Park in Miami has taken perhaps the most opportunistic selfie you'll see after capturing a quick photo with Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Brandon Drury.

The unexpected photo op took place in the fifth inning when Miami's Martin Prado hit a pop up into shallow right field that drifted toward the stands. Drury, who was positioned near the line, had plenty of time to race over and make the play. However, he also ended up tumbling over the railing into the stands.

It was a very nice play, but it was quickly overshadowed by a quick-thinking fan named Blake, who took out his camera and made the scene into a selfie.

We know he's named Blake, because he already had those selfies posted to his Twitter feed before the Marlins wrapped up their 4-3 victory.

The photos confirm that Drury had no idea what was going on, which is too bad. Because the only thing that could have made this better was some type of reaction on his part to show he couldn't be one-upped.

