Fan takes brilliant one-handed catch while holding baby

This Pittsburgh Pirates baseball fan put the players to shame with a nice one-handed catch on a home run ball while holding his young son.

There was a lot working against John Kirkpatrick on this play, but he says instincts took over once he realised the baseball was coming toward his section.

Maybe he could teach these guys a thing or two?

He's a lifelong Pirates fan Arizona and he's never even been to Pittsburgh.

He says he just picked them when he was young, which was before the Diamondbacks came into existence, and he's remained loyal throughout some pretty painful years.

