Coaches banned after little league baseball brawl

A pair of little league baseball coaches have been banned from the sport after interrupting a junior game with a wild brawl on the field.

The ugly incident occurred between Michael Freed and Alexander Diaz, reportedly after the latter made a player swap during a recent match in the US.

Freed reportedly instigated the melee by throwing the first punch. The above video shows a number of people trying to break up the brawl in front of the shocked children.

No charged were laid by police but Cooper City (Florida) Optimist Baseball were not as lenient, banning both men from "future seasons".