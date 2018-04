Three years after losing a leg in the Boston Marathon bombings, Patrick Downes returned to complete the race on a prosthetic leg.

Bombing survivor Patrick Downes inspirationally finishes Boston Marathon

"I ran with the city in my heart," Downes told local reporters, before hugging his wife Jessica Kensky, a fellow bombing survivor.

"I don’t have words for it,” Downes said. “From the get-go, people were just on our side, and that’s been the case ever since April 15, 2013."

Watch the moving moment Downes crosses the finish line in the video player.