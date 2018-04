Italian cyclist Fabio Felline is nursing a fractured skull and broken nose after a freak crash at the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands.

Cyclist suffers fractured skull in bizarre accident

Felline had barely crossed the start line when he flipped head first over his handlebars while in the neutral zone.

The seemingly innocuous incident appears to have had something to do with the front wheel of his bike jamming.

The embarrassing mishap forced him to withdraw from the race.