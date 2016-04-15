Frisbee team scores miraculous goal as time expires

We've run very few ultimate frisbee stories in the past few years, but our long drought is finally over.
Why? Because the Philadelphia Spinners pulled off a truly incredible play recently.
With just seven seconds remaining in the period, the play sees an almost-impossible catch and throw in one motion as the player attempts to stay in bounds.
His throw heads towards the end-zone where his teammate drops it, momentarily blowing what would have been a miracle goal.
However the frisbee stays up after it bounces off his chest, allowing another teammate to make an awesome catch, managing to keep his feet in-bounds in the process.
Our favourite part is probably this coach's reaction:
Check back next year for our next frisbee story.