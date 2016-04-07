First Aussies book tickets to Rio

The first Australian swimmers to qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympics have been announced after a fantastic opening night at the Australian Swimming Championships took place.

Live Updates: Australian Swimming Championships Night One

Mack Horton, Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Blair Evans were the three who blew their opponents away in their respective events.

Men's 400m Individual Medley Final

Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Travis Mahoney have booked their spot to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games after finishing first and second in the 400m men's individual medley.

Fraser-Holmes cruised to victory with Mahoney coming in second with a personal best time by one-hundreth of a second.

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final

Blair Evans took out the women's 400m individual medley, recording a personal best time of 4 minutes and 35.26 seconds to qualify for Rio 2016.

Evans beat Keryn McMaster by over a body's length with the latter just creeping inside the qualifying time to join her at the Olympic Games.

Men's 400m freestyle final

Mack Horton is off to his first Olympic Games while recording a new personal best time in winning the 400m men's freestyle race.

Horton won with ease ahead of David McKeon who also qualified.

Grant Hackett finished a distant fourth but still has another chance to qualify for Rio in the 200m event later at the Championships.