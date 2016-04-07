Red Bull Air Race pilot Hannes Arch is obviously a little bit mad.

Red Bull Pilot slaloms through wind turbines

Luckily he has the skill and talent to back it up.

Arch recently completed a long-held dream, to slalom through the turbines of the world’s highest wind farm.

It had never been attempted before.

“If, as a Red Bull Air Race pilot, you have such a wind farm on your front door and fly past it, it’s no

wonder that you also want to fly through it at some point.” he said.

The wind farm in Austria is not far from where Arch lives and seeing as the next Red Bull Air Race Championship event is in the area he decided this was the time to do it.

The footage speaks for itself.

At speeds of up to 300km/hr and stresses around 6G the pilot was ecstatic.

“I don’t know if a pilot has ever done anything comparable. Regardless, I am super happy that I was

privileged to have such an experience”, he said.

“One of the greatest challenges in comparison to the Red Bull Air Race is having to adapt far more to the natural conditions. In the middle of the mountains, you are rising and falling. You can’t fly as close to the obstacles, which increases the radius, and, at around 300 km/h, things can get a bit tight.

"Every second, you have to be perfectly clear in your mind that you have wind turbines in front of you and need to know precisely what you are going to do next. Though it has nothing to do with the Red Bull Air Race, it’s every bit as much fun."