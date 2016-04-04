Shane McMahon is known for his willingness to put his body on the line in big matches, but at WrestleMania 32, he delivered one of the wildest moments in WWE history.

'The scariest moment in Wrestlemania history'

His fall onto an empty table at WrestleMania 32 had fans thanking him for the theatrics — and sort of wondering if he's really OK.

McMahon's big moment came during his Hell in a Cell battle against The Undertaker, who moved out of the way as McMahon fell 20 feet from the top of the cell.

McMahon was placed on a backboard and carted out after The Undertaker's victory.

The reaction on social media was incredible:

is Shane dead — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 4, 2016

Shane McMahon is the manliest man that ever manned — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) April 4, 2016

Mick Foley was 33 for Hell in a Cell in 1998. Shane McMahon is 46. — Andy Hutchins (@AndyHutchins) April 4, 2016

If I was Shane McMahon's coach I wouldn't have called the fall 20 feet through a table and miss play — Brian Pickett (@BrianPickett) April 4, 2016

Shane's life insurance is so high that his Wife is probably like "Yes Shane jump" — The Ock (@FanSince09) April 4, 2016

SHANE. YOUR CHILDREN ARE LITERALLY RINGSIDE — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) April 4, 2016

It wasn't the only ridiculous moment from the WWE's signature event:

