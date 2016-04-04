'The scariest moment in Wrestlemania history'

Shane McMahon is known for his willingness to put his body on the line in big matches, but at WrestleMania 32, he delivered one of the wildest moments in WWE history.
His fall onto an empty table at WrestleMania 32 had fans thanking him for the theatrics — and sort of wondering if he's really OK.
McMahon's big moment came during his Hell in a Cell battle against The Undertaker, who moved out of the way as McMahon fell 20 feet from the top of the cell.
McMahon was placed on a backboard and carted out after The Undertaker's victory.
The reaction on social media was incredible:
It wasn't the only ridiculous moment from the WWE's signature event:
More from The Turnstile