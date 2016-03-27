American boxer Justin DeLoach has produced a contender for must brutal knockout of the year with a stunning right hand that floored his opponent.

Most brutal knockout of 2016 so far

The 22-year-old sent Dillon Cook crashing to the canvas in the fourth round of their Showtime Super Welterweight recently.

The referee gave him the count but a valiant, last ditch attempt to get back to his feet could not save a woozy Cook.

"He landed with a left a second before I landed that big right", DeLoach said.

"This was a great win for all of us. I'm ready to do this again."