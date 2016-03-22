An American teenager has lived every athlete's worst nightmare, face-planting off the starting block during a running race.

High school runner goes viral with hilarious fail

The short video of a year eight athletics meeting in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has made Makenna Kroge an internet sensation.

The clip shows Kroge, 14, brutally face-planting twice in the opening 10 metres.

the likes and retweets are unreal pic.twitter.com/tc0K6q2rII — ken♊️ (@heeyitskenna) March 20, 2016

The hilarious footage was captured by a student from a nearby school, 15-year-old Lexi Cornelius, who posted it on social media recently after they randomly bumped into each other and started talking about it.

Kroge encouraged Cornelius to share the video on Twitter, and it absolutely exploded with more than 21,000 re-tweets and over 22,000 likes.

"I honestly thought it would get one re-tweet and 10 favourites," Cornelius told New York Magazine.

nbd but I'm kinda Internet famous rn — ken♊️ (@heeyitskenna) March 20, 2016

"I was super nervous," Kroge explained of her epic fail.

"A bunch of girls that didn't like me were there so I was going to impress them.

"After I fell, at the end, when I am looking back, you can hear my dad and he's screaming at me to run."