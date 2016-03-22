Crowd Goes Wild host can't contain himself after Nick Willis wins bronze

The Crowd Goes Wild host Mark Richardson could not contain himself after Kiwi runner Nick Willis won bronze at the world indoor athletics championships.

In a voice over for a clip covering Willis' successful race, Richardson says, "the commentator summed it up quite nicely", before cutting to the commentator who says, "all credit to Nick Willis because Willis was the man who turned that into such an incredible climax".

When the footage ends, Richardson erupts into hysterical laughter.

His co-host, Andrew Mulligan, tries to contain his laughter and tells Richardson: "Don't, don't, don't, please don't do this Mark."

As he struggles to remain composed, Mulligan says: "I really don't wanna do this. I just want us to grow up."

The Crowd Goes Wild shared the clip on Facebook, commenting: "So immature...Sorry Nick."

The post has since had thousands of views, hundreds of comments and more than 190 shares.

Nick Willis had a gutsy run to take home the bronze medal in the 1500 metres on the final day in Portland.

With 400m remaining, Willis looped round from his position at the back of the field to roar out in front. But his rivals swept past him, with American Matt Centrowitz and fast-finishing Czeck Jakub Holusa taking home gold and silver.

