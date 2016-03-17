Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is fun to watch at the best of times, but put him on the ice without another hockey player in his face and his stick skills are jaw dropping.

NHL star shows insane stick skills in 'Frogger on ice'

In the latest installment of GoPro's "NHL After Dark", Giroux shows off some insane skills when the guys he's with start firing dozens of pucks at him.

"Ever seen the game Frogger?" one of them says.

Giroux's job is to maintain control of the puck he's handling as his mates fire dozens of pucks his way.

The above video, shot from Giroux's helmet cam, is downright unbelievable.