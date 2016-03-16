At the NHL general manager meetings this week, there's a raging debate about goalie equipment and whether reducing it would increase scoring.

Hockey goaltender makes remarkable bare-handed save

So how many GMs took their notes and tore them into confetti when they saw Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stop a puck with his bare hand?

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot skated in front of Markstrom and fired a shot. The goalie fought it off and suddenly there was a scrum for the loose puck. In the chaos, Markstrom lost his blocker and stick.

The Jets controlled the puck again, and Markstrom sprung back up into position, his bare right hand tucked behind his thigh. Alexander Burmistrov fired the puck to the crease where Marko Dano was waiting to make a play.

The puck trickled into the blue. Markstrom spun and lunged for it with his hand, covering it up and getting a stoppage in play.

Alas, the Jets would go on to win the game, 5-2, with Markstrom on the hook for all five goals. Obviously he should have gone sans blocker for the rest of the game, like Luke shutting off his targeting computer and trusting the Force.

Granted, he probably would have shattered his hand by the third shot, but then that's its own reward: Not having to tend goal for the Canucks the rest of the season.

