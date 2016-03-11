News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee

Reporter ducks baseball during live game

7Sport /

A sports reporter has shown quick reflexes to get out of the way of a screaming line drive during a baseball game.

Reporter ducks baseball during live game

Reporter ducks baseball during live game

CSN Phillies clubhouse journalist Gregg Murphy was giving a mid-match report when a batsman smashed a shot in his direction deep on the foul line.

The ever-aware Murphy quickly spotted the danger and ducked out of the way of the incoming missile.

The near-miss proved to be a light-hearted moment for the commentary team but showed the risks sports journalist will take to get the story.

Back To Top