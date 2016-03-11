A sports reporter has shown quick reflexes to get out of the way of a screaming line drive during a baseball game.

Reporter ducks baseball during live game

CSN Phillies clubhouse journalist Gregg Murphy was giving a mid-match report when a batsman smashed a shot in his direction deep on the foul line.

The ever-aware Murphy quickly spotted the danger and ducked out of the way of the incoming missile.

The near-miss proved to be a light-hearted moment for the commentary team but showed the risks sports journalist will take to get the story.