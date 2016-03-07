UFC fighter's cheap shot costs him

A UFC fighter's horrible sportsmanship came back to haunt him at UFC 196.

Erick Silva offered Nordine Taleb a friendly glove touch at the start of their welterweight fight, only to try and sucker punch him.

The dirty tactic didn't work, giving Taleb time to plot his revenge.

That was delivered with aplomb in the second round when he caught Silva's attempted kick before sending the Brazilian to the canvas with a powerful right hand and finishing him with a couple of shots on the mat.

Taleb said after the fight that he was wary of a cheap shot from Silva.

"I did it on purpose, I knew he would do something," he said of the cheap shot ithe first round.

"I know he's a dirty fighter and he wants to finish quick."

"It's like I was reading his thoughts."