A US baseballer rivals NRL star Johnathan Thurston for the best laugh in the sporting world.

Baseballer's "dying donkey" laugh rivals Thurston

US baseballer Brett Phillips has become a hit on social media after footage of his "dying donkey" laugh surfaced.

The Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer has had teammates in stitches for some time with his classic laugh but it wasn't until a recent interview that the sports world got a taste of hoot.

Teammates describe the laugh as like a "dying donkey, pterodactyl".

We still think Johnathan Thurston's laugh takes the cake.