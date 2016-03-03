New Zealand cricket legend Martin Crowe dies

New Zealand cricket great Martin Crowe died today, after a battle with terminal double hit Lymphoma.

A statement from his family said he died in Auckland on Thursday surrounded by family.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Martin Crowe, MBE advise his death," the statement said.

Crowe was diagnosed with the disease in September 2014.

Doctors identified his condition as double-hit lymphoma, a rare and aggressive blood disease.

Crowe said his diagnosis had helped him realise what was important in life.

"The main thing is the love I have for the people around me, and I only really focus on compassion and forgiveness because that's the only way and I didn't used to do that at all.

"I took too long to grow up, and now I've got that perspective on what my life should be about I've probably never been happier."

He represented the Cornwall Cricket Club and made his New Zealand Test debut against Australia in 1982.

Crowe was 19 when he made his international debut against Australia in Wellington in February 1982.

He retired 13 years later after playing 77 Tests, having scored 5444 runs at an average of 45.36.

This included 17 centuries, the most by a New Zealand cricketer, while his 299 against Sri Lanka in Wellington in January 1991 stood as a national record until recently-retired New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum scored 302 against India in Wellington in 2014.

Crowe also played 143 ODIs, scoring 4704 runs at an average of 38.55 with four centuries and 34 half-centuries.

He played in three World Cups and led New Zealand to the semi-final of the 1992 tournament, where his side lost to eventual champions Pakistan in Auckland.

He captained New Zealand in 16 Tests and 44 ODIs.

Crowe's influence in New Zealand cricket continued in recent years as mentor to Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor.

Crowe was the third New Zealander inducted into cricket's Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine Downes.

Cricket fans from New Zealand and across the road have taken to social media to post tributes to the late cricketer.

RIP Martin Crowe. A very sad day. Thoughts are with friends and family. pic.twitter.com/cfbPHHmSl3 — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) March 3, 2016

Deeply saddened to hear that Martin Crowe has passed away, master batsman & one of the great thinkers in our game. #RIPHogan — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 3, 2016

A modern great & Ckt icon MCrowe is no more.Brilliant Ckt brain & a warm persona.Condolences 2 family, Jeff & @BLACKCAPS.Ckt will miss him. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 3, 2016