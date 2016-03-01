Justin Gatlin has gone to extreme lengths to beat Usain Bolt's 100m world record time of 9.58.

Gatlin smashes Bolt's world record, but it won't count

The American sprinter recently appeared on Japanese TV show Kasupe, running a time of 9.45.

However Gatlin was backed by a wind machine blasting 20mph gusts down the track as he hurtled towards the finish line.

The huge tail-wind was more than four times the legal limit for competition, making the record invalid.

Gatlin, whose personal best is 9.74 seconds, played along with the raucous crowd, handing out high-fives.

The 2015 World Championships in Beijing shaped up as the Bolt v Gatlin show after the 34-year-old had dominated the sprinting season.

However the Jamaican continued his superiority at major events stretching back to the 2008 Olympics by finishing ahead of Gatlin in the 100m final before crushing him over 200m.