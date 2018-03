Belgian cyclist Stig Broeckx is nursing a broken collarbone and rib after being hit by a medical motorbike during the Kurne-Brussels-Kurne semi-classic.

Cyclist gets wiped out by medical motorbike

Broeckx veered away from the peloton when he was struck by the motorbike from behind, sending him crashing to the ground.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital for examination.

.@StigBroeckx is at the hospital for further examinations after his crash at @KuurneBxlKuurne. More info later. — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) February 28, 2016

It's the latest in a series of crashes involving riders and cars and motorocycles.