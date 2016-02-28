For a brief moment, it was scary. The puck came off the ice near New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi's face. He snapped his head back, and raised his glove to his eyes.

NHL player becomes pirate after bizarre puck mishap

But after that, it was funny. Teammate Ryan McDonagh and some fans in the Dallas Stars' stands pointed in amazement.

Girardi signaled for the referee to stop the play. How could anyone play on? Girardi had the puck wedged under his visor.

He was suddenly a hockey pirate.

Girardi slid the puck out from under his shield and hand it to an official. He smiled, and then let out a sigh of relief that things weren't much, much worse.

More from Puck Daddy