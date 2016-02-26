There was action aplenty as the world's best big wave surfers turned out to tackle the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

Wipeouts galore at big wave surf event

Hawaiian John John Florence became the youngest competitor to win the event ahead Australia’s Ross Clarke-Jones and fellow Hawaiian Shane Dorian.

The wild conditions were not for everyone as the monster barrels caused plenty of wipeouts, with some big names paying the price. Mason Ho took a beating attempting to catch a massive wave, as did former big wave champ Grant 'Twiggy' Baker.

The scariest incident occurred when Kala Alexander and Makuakai Rothman collided in what the commentators described as easily the worst wipeout of the day.