News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash

Wipeouts galore at big wave surf event

7Sport /

There was action aplenty as the world's best big wave surfers turned out to tackle the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

Wipeouts galore at big wave surf event

Wipeouts galore at big wave surf event

Hawaiian John John Florence became the youngest competitor to win the event ahead Australia’s Ross Clarke-Jones and fellow Hawaiian Shane Dorian.

The wild conditions were not for everyone as the monster barrels caused plenty of wipeouts, with some big names paying the price. Mason Ho took a beating attempting to catch a massive wave, as did former big wave champ Grant 'Twiggy' Baker.

Twiggy Baker recovered well after this monster wipeout. Source: WSL

The scariest incident occurred when Kala Alexander and Makuakai Rothman collided in what the commentators described as easily the worst wipeout of the day.

Back To Top