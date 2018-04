A drag car split in two after its parachutes failed to open at a speed of almost 500 kilometres per hour.

Out of control drag racer splits in two

Gary Densham was competing in a nitro racing event in California when he reached 494km/h during a lap.

The run was the 69-year-old's best of the day but it quickly turned bad when his parachutes failed to deploy as his car went staright into a sand trap and safety net where it broke in two.

Luckily he wasn't injured, however he is contemplating retirement after his only car was destroyed.