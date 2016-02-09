News

Gymnast rocks Dab, Nae Nae in awesome routine

7Sport /

Sophina DeJesus is taking the gymnastics world by storm.

Gymnast rocks Dab, Nae Nae in awesome routine

The UCLA gymnast has gained a cult following for her amazing routines, which recently included popular dance moves the Dab and the Whip Nae Nae.

Go girl. Image: YouTube

As you can see in the video above, her 9.925 score helped the Bruins beat Utah and got the crowd (and the Internet) cheering.

The crowd calls for a 10. Image: YouTube

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has made the Dab popular among sports stars, pulling it out every time he scores a touchdown:

Others then took to doing it:

And the Whip Nae Nae is just as popular:

