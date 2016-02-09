Sophina DeJesus is taking the gymnastics world by storm.

Gymnast rocks Dab, Nae Nae in awesome routine

The UCLA gymnast has gained a cult following for her amazing routines, which recently included popular dance moves the Dab and the Whip Nae Nae.

As you can see in the video above, her 9.925 score helped the Bruins beat Utah and got the crowd (and the Internet) cheering.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has made the Dab popular among sports stars, pulling it out every time he scores a touchdown:

Others then took to doing it:

And the Whip Nae Nae is just as popular: