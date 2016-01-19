Really, the only way for hockey referees to break up scrums is to get pretty physical. It's not like asking politely will get two angry opponents to stop punching each other.

Ice hockey ref punches player, immediately gets clotheslined by coach

So that's what one Greater Metro Junior A Hockey referee tried to do on Sunday when the Kingsville Kings started brawling with the London Lakers. Only, he took it a step too far. And so did the trainer with his reaction.

Yeesh. The referee looks almost more worse for wear than the player. Hopefully all parties are okay, and some sort of appropriate punishments are doled out.