Richie McCaw meets the oldest living All Black

Richie McCaw had the honour of meeting New Zealand's oldest living former All Black on Thursday.

The double World Cup winning former All Black captain took to Facebook to share a photo of himself with 94-year-old Walter Garland "Wally" Argus.

McCaw commented: "What an honour to meet Wally Argus today the oldest living All Black at 94 years old."

His post comes after he was snubbed in a coveted team-of-the-year selection.

Argus was a winger for Canterbury at a provincial level and was a member of the All Blacks in 1946 and 1947.

He played 10 matches for the All Blacks, including four internationals.

Argus served with the 2nd New Zealand Expeditionary Force in North Africa and Italy during World War Two.

