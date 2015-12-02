GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the above video disturbing.

Skate cuts ice hockey player's throat

An ice hockey player learned the sport can be a ruthless game after being slashed across the throat by a rival's skate.

Russian star Vital Sitnikov was playing for HC Ugra against Slovakia’s HC Slovan Bratislava when he was fighting for possession when the incident happened.

Footage shows his opponent slip over as he took a shot on goal with the blade of his skate catching Sitnikov on the throat.

The Russian dropped to the ice before rising and skating to the bench, clutching his throat.