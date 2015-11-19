He 'couldn't catch, couldn't pass, couldn't run' - Hansen pokes fun at McCaw

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen took time to remember a young Richie McCaw and to poke fun at the rugby veteran when he announced his retirement today.

The inspirational double World Cup-winning captain announced his immediate retirement on Thursday after a record 148 Tests, with a new career beckoning as a commercial helicopter pilot.

Following his announcement, Hansen joked that McCaw "couldn't catch, couldn't pass and couldn't run" when he first saw him playing.

"He arrived on the scene as a pimply faced schoolboy, quite naive but very, very keen to learn, and he leaves now with a lot less of those pimples and a lot less naivety, but still with the mindset of wanting to learn. And I think it's the thing that stood him in great stead throughout his career," he said.

The All Blacks coach said "he had a massive desire to be good".

And McCaw certainly fulfilled that desire. McCaw is a three-time World Rugby player of the year and last month became the only captain to ever claim back-to-back World Cups, capping a career that has seen him anointed as one of the game's greats.

Hansen said the outgoing skipper turned himself into a legend through sheer hard work.

"You've got to pick the right time to go and he couldn't have picked a better time," he said.

"He is on top of the heap, he's made his own decision and we'll be forever grateful for what he has done for the All Blacks."

Earlier New Zealand Rugby chief Steve Tew said McCaw was the best player he had ever signed.

"Richie's been the most influential player of his generation, if not of all time," Tew said.

"His playing statistics tell the story, but Richie has also made a very significant contribution off the field as well."