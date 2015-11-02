Conor McGregor spars with 'The Mountain' from 'Game of Thrones'

Fans of the wildly successful HBO series "Game of Thrones" know Iceland’s Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson simply as “The Mountain.”

The hulking strongman competitor wrenched the hearts of fans when he crushed Oberyn Martell’s skull with his bare hands back in season four.

Well, that was fiction. UFC fighter Conor McGregor actually punches people in the face for a living, and up to this point, the 18-2 interim featherweight champ has been impressive.

Today I had a bare-knuckle fight off a 180kg monster called 'The Mountain' I'd never fought a man that big before. pic.twitter.com/BM22JOeZK1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 31, 2015

McGregor is 5-foot-9 and fights at 145 pounds; Bjornsson is 6-foot-9, 420 pounds. But thanks to the entertainment gods (and the Internet), somehow Conor McGregor and Björnsson recently found themselves in a sparring session together. And the results are just as amazing as you'd imagine.

Was anyone else legitimately surprised at how hard these two were throwing at one another? Sure, it was mostly to the body, but goodness – "The Mountain" has a full foot on McGregor height-wise, and he outweighs him by almost 300 pounds.

UFC president Dana White must’ve loved seeing this one.

Honestly, take your pick….rolled ankle, cracked rib, losing his head – McGregor could've been hurt any number of ways.

Personally, we would be fine seeing more of this. But can we please ditch the padded walls and formalities? Give us a dirt ring, some spears, an ocean view and may the best man win.