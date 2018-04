A gold medal winning Olympian was rushed to hospital with a bloody head after face-planting into the ice at the Grand Slam of Curling.

Canadian curler Brad Gushue, who won a gold medal at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics, required stitches after the Fall.

After guiding his curlers Gushue tried to get out of the way before he lost his feet and smashed his face onto the ice.

A patched-up Gushue eventually returned to the ice but could not help his side as they went down 5-2.